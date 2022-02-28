Left Menu

Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:28 IST
Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," he said.

