World News Roundup: Ukrainians face long wait at borders as officials seek to ease bottlenecks; Ceasefire talks begin four days after Russian invasion of Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukrainians face long wait at borders as officials seek to ease bottlenecks

Poland sought to ease passage into the European Union on Monday for around quarter of a million Ukrainians waiting at European border crossings in freezing conditions after fleeing the Russian invasion of their country. With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, groups of mainly women and children arrived at borders in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania.

Ceasefire talks begin four days after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday, as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said on Monday, but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere.

Dozens killed in rocket strikes on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

Dozens of people were killed in rocket strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. "Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded," he said in a post on Facebook.

Analysis-Russia's missiles see mixed results in Ukraine war as world watches

Russia has employed hundreds of powerful and precise ballistic missiles in the first days of its Ukraine attack, but analysts and U.S. officials say many Ukrainian defences remain intact - effects that countries around the world are watching closely. The use of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) is likely being watched closely as a real-world case study by China, North Korea, and other countries that have been developing increasingly advanced arsenals of such weapons in recent years. And Western governments who see Russia as an adversary are eager to gather data on the missiles' effects in combat.

Taiwan says inappropriate to link its situation to Ukraine's

It is inappropriate to link Taiwan's situation to that of Ukraine's as the two are completely different and people should not try to manipulate the situation by saying "today's Ukraine is tomorrow's Taiwan", the government said on Monday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being watched closely in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and which has faced increased military pressure from Beijing over the last two years as it tries to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.

France says it is urgent to conclude Iran nuclear talks this week

France's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was urgent to conclude the Iran nuclear talks this week. Iran had said earlier on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is possible if Western powers take a political decision to resolve three remaining issues, as indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington enter a crucial stage.

Russian warships curb tilts Turkey to West, risks Russia's ire

Turkey's pledge to block some Russian warships from passing through its waters to the Black Sea during the Ukraine crisis could help repair its ties with NATO, even as it risks reprisals from Moscow. But a buildup of Russian ships waiting to make the journey will test Ankara's resolve over the next few days and show how far it is willing to go in tilting its uniquely delicate diplomatic balance between east and west.

Fourteen people missing after Tanzanian aircraft crashes in Comoros, owner says

Rescuers in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros are searching for 14 passengers and crew on a Tanzania-registered light aircraft which crashed over the weekend, the plane's owner said on Monday. The Cessna Caravan plane, which was on a short-term lease to a Comoran operator, plunged into the sea on Saturday as it flew between the capital Moroni and the city of Fomboni, local media reported.

Myanmar junta accuses foreign media of 'persistent bias'

Myanmar's military government complained on Monday of biased coverage by foreign media, which it said was misreporting events in the country and being swayed by distorted information from "terrorists" determined to create instability. In a rare statement, the State Administrative Council (SAC), as the junta is known, said it was a friend to the media and international community, but those were misrepresenting its efforts to ensure peace and protect its citizens.

EU says 400,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, millions expected

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered EU territory so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions of arrivals, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday. On Sunday, the figure stood at around 300,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)