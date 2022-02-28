PoK resident held along LoC in JK's Poonch
A resident of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK was apprehended on Monday by the Army along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. Further details are awaited, the officials said.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A resident of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended on Monday by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. Alert troops guarding the LoC noticed the movement of a person attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border in Mankote sector, the officials said.
They said the intruder was challenged and subsequently taken into custody for questioning to ascertain his motive. Further details are awaited, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Mankote
- Indian
- Line of Control (LoC
- Jammu
- Poonch district
- the Army
- Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar lauds Indian community's key role in shaping positive image in Australia
Two detained outside technical airport in Jammu
Indians appreciate vacations with loved ones more compared to pre-pandemic days: OYO survey
Two detained near technical airport in Jammu
England batter Livingstone fetches Rs 11.50 crore from Punjab, second-string Indian pacers get good deals