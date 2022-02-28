Left Menu

Focus on sustainability while implementing Jal Jeevan Mission: Union min urges NE states

Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday urged the state governments of the North-Eastern region to emphasise on quantity, quality, and sustainability while implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective states.The central government is committed to the development of the Northeast and the impact of its various policies are visible in the lives of the people of the region, Shekhawat said.

The central government is committed to the development of the Northeast and the impact of its various policies are visible in the lives of the people of the region, Shekhawat said. The Union minister was addressing a conference of state ministers of the region on Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) here.

Appreciating the efforts of the North-Eastern states in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective states, the minister said that Manipur, Meghalaya, and Sikkim aim to achieve 'HarGhar Jal' by 2022.

The deadline set by Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland is 2023 while Assam aims to meet the goal by 2024, he said.

''The idea under the Jal Jeevan Mission is not just to install a tap in every rural household but to ensure the service delivery and its long-term sustainability. It is the duty of the authorities to continuously monitor and ensure it,” Shekhawat said.

The ministry is working towards ensuring that every rural household in every village of the country receives clean tap water supply by the end of 2024.

Since the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, significant progress has been made across the country and as of date, more than nine crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections.

