SC directs states to continue sex worker identification, continue dry ration distribution

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the states to continue the process of identification of sex workers and to continue distribution of dry ration. A Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai further opined that the figures given in the status reports were not realistic and therefore efforts have to be made by the states and take the assistance of the Community Based Organizations (CBO) without solely relying on the list prepared by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for the purpose of implementation of directions.

It also said that Voter ID cards shall also be issued to the sex workers identified by NACO and CBOs after verification of the list. The Court has asked to file status reports with regard to the implementation of directions contained in the order dated January 10, 2022, which shall be filed within three weeks. The matter has been listed after four weeks.

The UIDAI had filed an affidavit bringing to the notice of the Court that a suggestion had been made by the authority that Aadhaar cards can be issued to the sex workers without insisting on proof of identity subject to the condition that producing certificate issued by a gazetted officer of NACO/State Health Department. The Amicus sought some time to take a look into the workability of the same. The court was hearing pleas that have raised the issue problems faced by sex workers on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the top court had directed all the state governments to provide dry ration to sex workers without insisting on any proof of identification. It had also asked all the states to file a compliance report within four weeks stating the details of the number of sex workers who got dry ration within this period. The top court had said that it would later deal with the aspect of whether financial assistance could be provided to them during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition was filed by NGO Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, and Budhadev Karmaskar, who had approached the Court to highlight the destitution faced by sex workers on the account of COVID-19 and has sought relief measures for over nine lakh female and transgender sex workers across the country. The top court had earlier taken note of problems faced by sex workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed the Centre and states to apprise it about modalities for distribution of monthly dry rations and cash transfer to them without insisting on proof of identity. (ANI)

