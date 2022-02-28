Bus carrying cops back from poll duty attacked: Police

A bus carrying police personnel returning from election duty in the Balrampur assembly constituency was attacked by some miscreants in the trans-Ganga area near here, police said on Monday.

The miscreants attacked the bus with iron rods shattering its window pans near Bangai village under the Tharvai police station area but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The bus was returning to Sant Kabir Nagar with policemen on poll duty, they said.

As the bus was passing by the village, some youths walking on the road ahead refused to allow the bus to pass by them despite the driver repeatedly blowing the horn, police said.

Irked over the repeated blowing of the horn, the youths turned violent and attacked the bus instead, police said.

Following the incident, the police lodged an FIR against six people and arrested two of them and are trying to nab four others.

