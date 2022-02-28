Ukrainian presidential adviser demands Russian forces leave - media
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:56 IST
A Ukrainian presidential adviser on Monday called for the retreat of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, including from the Crimea and Donbass regions, Ukraine news media reported. The report came as Russia and Ukraine began ceasefire talks on the Belarusian border.
Ukrainian media later clarified that the reported comments were the personal opinion of the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, who is not a member of the Ukrainian delegation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown