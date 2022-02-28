Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:03 IST
Neutral Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions against Russians involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and freeze their assets, the government said on Monday in a sharp deviation from the Alpine country's traditions.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis had said on Sunday that it was "very probable" that Switzerland would follow the EU line.
