Nashik NCP youth wing to send letters to Prez over Guv's Ramdas remark

The youth wing of the NCP in Nashik on Monday said it will send 6,000 letters to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for stating that Samarth Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's guru.

Koshyari had made the remarks in Aurangabad while speaking on the importance of teachers.

Ambadas Khaire, an NCP functionary, said a 1,000 letters will be sent from each division of Nashik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)