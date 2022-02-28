Left Menu

Hungary will not allow lethal weapons for Ukraine to transit its territory - FM

Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow lethal weapons to transit its territory in order to keep the country safe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday during a visit to Kosovo. "The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ...

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow lethal weapons to transit its territory in order to keep the country safe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday during a visit to Kosovo.

"The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ... we have to ensure the security of Hungary ... that we are not getting involved in that war," Szijjarto said after meeting Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla.

