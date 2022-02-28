Twenty20 activist died due to head injuries, says post-mortem report

The death of an activist of Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, a political party promoted by a prominent industry group here, was due to injuries sustained to the head, his post-mortem report which came out on Monday said.

C K Deepu died at a hospital in Aluva on February 18 where he was undergoing treatment following the attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

Deepu had been put on ventilator support at the hospital after he suffered serious head injuries in the alleged attack over a local political dispute.

''Deceased died of the injuries sustained to the head,'' the report dated February 19 said.

It was alleged that CPI(M) activists brutally attacked Deepu, a resident of Harijan Colony in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, for participating in a ''lights-off'' protest organised by Twenty20 against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that allegedly opposed a streetlight challenge organised by it at Kizhakkambalam panchayat to replace old street lamps with new ones.

Kizhakkambalam panchayat is ruled by the Twenty20. The outfit alleged that Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan was behind the KSEB's intervention in the matter.

Sreenijan, a Left MLA, rejected the allegations that Deepu was a victim of CPI(M) attack.

He claimed that Deepu was suffering from liver cirrhosis and that was the cause of death of the Twenty20 activist.

Earlier, police had arrested four persons in connection with the attack on Deepu.

