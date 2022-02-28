Swiss ban entry for five oligarchs close to Putin - government
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Switzerland has banned five oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering the country, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference after neutral Switzerland adopted EU sanctions on Russia.
She did not name them, citing privacy considerations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Putin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing
Russia's top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West.
Health News Roundup: U.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Kentucky chicken farm; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more
PM Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence: PMO.