Coast Guard coordinates rescue of Greek national who fell off vessel in Arabian Sea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:35 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it coordinated the rescue of a Greek national who fell off a merchant vessel in the Arabian sea off Lakshadweep.

In the morning of February 27, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a distress call from merchant vessel Galini when it was around 625 nautical miles west of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, the ICG said in a statement.

The ICG's MRCC ''successfully coordinated recovery of man overboard (MOB)'' named Papadopoulous Donysis, a Greek national, employed as second officer on board Galini, it noted.

The MRCC promptly diverted merchant vessel Barzan towards Donysis' position as it was the nearest vessel (60 nautical miles), the coast guard said.

On continuous search in and around the datum, Barzan reported sighting Donysis and immediately headed for his recovery, it mentioned.

''On successful recovery of the Greek national, it was informed that the recovered person is in healthy condition and stable,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

