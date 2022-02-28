Commodity trading remains mostly intact - Swiss finance minister
Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told a news conference on Monday that commodity trading remained mostly intact given that European Union sanctions against Russia that Switzerland adopted on Monday did not cover the sector.
Switzerland is a major hub for trading Russian commodities.
