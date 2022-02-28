Left Menu

MGR-COMML-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:57 IST
MGR-COMML-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022