Elderly man beaten to death over minor dispute at wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Bikaner: Police
A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three men over a minor dispute at a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday.
Keshuram Meghwal (70) was allegedly beaten to death by three men, armed with sticks, during a wedding ceremony in Rajasar Bhathian village in the Chhatargarh police station area on Sunday night, they said.
A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Khojaram, Dallaram and Munshi Ram, and a hunt is on for the accused, police said.
The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination on Monday, they added.
