ACB inspector shot at outside mosque in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:20 IST
Suspected militants shot at a police officer outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Batamaloo area here on Monday, officials said. The bullet hit inspector Firdous Sheikh, currently posted in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on his neck and he was rushed to hospital for treatment, they said.
Further details are awaited.
