Ukraine asks for suspension of foreign currency cash to Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:23 IST
The Ukrainian central bank said on Monday it had asked European central banks and the fast money transfer system Western Union to stop the supply of foreign currency notes to Russia and Belarus in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I believe that for peace in Ukraine our colleagues and partners will stop supplying cash foreign currency to the banks of the aggressor countries," central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement.

