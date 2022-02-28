Left Menu

In dry Bihar, tipplers may skip jail term if they inform on suppliers

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:30 IST
In dry Bihar, tipplers may skip jail term if they inform on suppliers
  • Country:
  • India

Tipplers in dry Bihar may now be let off without a jail sentence if, upon being caught drunk, they spill the beans on their suppliers, a top official said here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Krishna Kumar, told reporters that the ''relaxation'' was being introduced with a view to tightening the noose on the network of smugglers and peddlers.

''Now, if a person is caught drunk he will be asked about the place and persons who made alcohol available to him. A raid would be conducted on the basis of the tip-off and if the information is found correct, the informant will not be jailed'', he said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016, a year after the Chief Minister made a promise to the effect to women of the state who complained about growing drunkenness.

Implementation of the prohibition law, which contains a number of draconian provisions, has been patchy and the state has lost more than 50 lives in hooch tragedies reported since November last.

Ham-handed attempts by the police at enforcement, which include arrests of visitors from outside the state and raids on wedding parties, have led to much resentment.

The Chief Minister has been trying to make prohibition effective through didactic public meetings and equipping police personnel, involved in the crackdown on violators, with high-end resources like helicopters, drones, satellite phones, motorboats, and sniffer dogs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022