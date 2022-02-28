Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM dedicates INS Visakhapatnam to city at Naval Dockyard

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of P15B class of guided missile stealth destroyers and was commissioned on 21 Nov 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM dedicates INS Visakhapatnam to city at Naval Dockyard
The Hon'ble CM took a short tour of the ship and interacted with crew after the Dedication ceremony. Image Credit: Twitter(@PRO_Vizag)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy Hon'ble CM of Andhra Pradesh dedicated INS Visakhapatnam, the indigenously designed and constructed guided-missile stealth destroyer named after the City of Destiny – Visakhapatnam, in a formal ceremony held at Naval Dockyard on 27 Feb 22. The ship is on her maiden visit to the port for participating in the PFR and MILAN 2022.

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of P15B class of guided missile stealth destroyers and was commissioned on 21 Nov 21. The ship symbolises India's matured shipbuilding capability and quest for the Make in India initiative towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The crew of the ship abides by her motto 'Yasho Labhasva' - a sanskrit phrase that translates to 'Attain Glory'. It embodies the indomitable spirit and capability of this mighty ship to achieve success and glory in every endeavour. The motto inspires her crew to surmount all odds and uphold the glory of the Ship, Service and Nation always.

The Hon'ble CM took a short tour of the ship and interacted with crew after the Dedication ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022