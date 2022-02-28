Left Menu

Turkey, U.S. agree to intensify efforts for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire -media

"It was agreed to intensity joint efforts for peace talks being held between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to yield results and for a ceasefire to be achieved," the statement said, according to DHA. NATO ally Turkey on Sunday called Russia's invasion a "war", allowing it to implement clauses in a 1936 pact that will limit the passage of some Russian vessels through Turkish straits into the Black Sea, as Western powers rained sanctions on Moscow.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:38 IST
Turkey, U.S. agree to intensify efforts for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire -media
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Senior advisers for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to intensify efforts for talks between Ukraine and Russia to yield a ceasefire, Turkish media reported. Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine.

In a call, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan's chief adviser, and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the invasion and other regional issues, the private Demiroren News Agency (DHA) and others cited a statement as saying. "It was agreed to intensity joint efforts for peace talks being held between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to yield results and for a ceasefire to be achieved," the statement said, according to DHA.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday called Russia's invasion a "war", allowing it to implement clauses in a 1936 pact that will limit the passage of some Russian vessels through Turkish straits into the Black Sea, as Western powers rained sanctions on Moscow. Turkey shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both. It has offered to host peace talks, while calling for an immediate end to the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022