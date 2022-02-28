Maha appoints Manu Kumar Shrivastava as new chief secretary
The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manu Kumar Shrivastava as the new chief secretary, the state government said. Shrivastavas appointment as the new CS was announced on the official Twitter handle of the state government. He took the charge from Debashish Chakrabarty who superannuated on Monday.
