8 Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine send SOS for rescue

We are drinking recycled water.The Indian Embassy and Union government have to rescue us. Poland and Romania are at a distance of 1,500 km from the place where we are stuck.We are at a distance of 80 km from Belgrade airport.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:43 IST
Eight students from Karnataka, including a native of Udupi, have sent a moving video in which they urged the Union government to rescue them from the war zone in Ukraine as they have run out of food and water.

In the video, the youth are seen appealing for help. They said, “We are badly stuck in Kharkiv city. Our situation is extremely critical. For the past two days, we have not eaten anything. We are having only bread and chocolates. There is no proper light, water and air in the area where we are stuck. We are drinking recycled water.

“The Indian Embassy and Union government have to rescue us. If we are not rescued, the situation will go from bad to worse. When we were studying in college, the sound of an alarm used to wake us up. Now, we have not slept for days due to continuous roar of bombs and missiles. We are scared that the building in which we are holed up might get blown away any time.

“We are asked to come to the border of Romania or Poland. But we are not in a position to even come out of our bunker. Poland and Romania are at a distance of 1,500 km from the place where we are stuck.

“We are at a distance of 80 km from Belgrade airport. Now, this airport is under the clutches of Russia. The Indian government has to speak to Russian authorities and save us through Belgrade airport,” they said.

