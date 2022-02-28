Left Menu

MP: 2 NHM staffers held by Lokayukta police for bribery

The Lokayukta police on Monday caught two National Health Mission NHM staffers in Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a terminated contractual employee, an official said.NHM office assistant Kiran Singh and clerk Nitin Pal were caught accepting Rs 10,000 as the first installment of bribe in exchange for reinstatement of the complainant, Special Police Establishment Superintendent of Police SP Manu Vyas said.Complainant Sheikh Harun, a terminated laboratory assistant earlier posted in Singoli of Neemuch district, was seeking reinstatement.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:47 IST
MP: 2 NHM staffers held by Lokayukta police for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police on Monday caught two National Health Mission (NHM) staffers in Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a terminated contractual employee, an official said.

NHM office assistant Kiran Singh and clerk Nitin Pal were caught accepting Rs 10,000 as the first installment of bribe in exchange for reinstatement of the complainant, Special Police Establishment Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas said.

''Complainant Sheikh Harun, a terminated laboratory assistant earlier posted in Singoli of Neemuch district, was seeking reinstatement. A file in this regard was under process and these employees sought Rs 100,000 in exchange for the reinstatement,'' he said. Singh and Pal were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022