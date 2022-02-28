U.N. Security council imposes arms embargo on Yemen's Houthi group
The United Nations Security Council on Monday imposed an arms embargo on Yemen's Houthis after the group claimed several drone and missile assaults the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this year.
The measure, proposed by the UAE, expands a targeted U.N. arms embargo on several Houthi leaders to the whole group. It received 11 votes in favor, while the remained four council members - Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Norway - abstained.
