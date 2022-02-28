China's ties to Russia put it in 'awkward' position on Ukraine - U.S. official

The United States' Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday that China was in an "awkward" position of trying to sustain ties with Russia during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but that Washington was determined to keep communication lines with Beijing open.

Campbell made the comment during a webinar, adding that he believed the crisis in Ukraine would help solidify institutional connections between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

