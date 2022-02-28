Left Menu

Chhattisgarh clerk held for seeking bribe from dead man's kin to release compensation money

A Chhattisgarh government employee was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from the family of a dead man to release compensation, a state Anti Corruption Bureau official said.Honey Kashyap 25, a clerk posted in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate SDM office in Saja, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, said ACB Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra.The complainants father had died after drowning in a pond and his mother had filed an application at the SDMs office seeking compensation.

A Chhattisgarh government employee was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from the family of a dead man to release compensation, a state Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Honey Kashyap (25), a clerk posted in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Saja, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, said ACB Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra.

''The complainant's father had died after drowning in a pond and his mother had filed an application at the SDM's office seeking compensation. Kashyap allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. He was caught while taking Rs 10,000 as first installment of the bribe,'' Chandra said.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

