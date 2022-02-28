Left Menu

3 CNG pump employees hacked to death in Gurugram

Three employees of a CNG pump in Sector-31 here were hacked to death using sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday, police said. Police said they suspect the involvement of a former employee of the pump, who had nurtured a rivalry against the manager Pushpendra.

Three employees of a CNG pump in Sector-31 here were hacked to death using sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday, police said. The deceased are identified as pump manager Pushpendra and workers Bhupender and Naresh. They hailed from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. “Pushpendra and Bhupendra had around 10 injuries on their neck and chest while Naresh had over 12 injuries on his abdomen, chest and neck,” Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said, adding all three men were killed using different weapons.

Considering the grievous nature of the wounds the trio sustained, police suspect it to be a case of personal enmity. A search has been launched to apprehend the killers. In the investigation so far, CCTV cameras installed at the pump were found to be kept turned off. The accused have not committed any kind of robbery. Even the mobile phones of the three victims were found in their office, an official said.

Prashant Gulati, owner of the pump, said Pushpendra and Naresh were found dead in the manager’s room while Bhupendra was lying in a pool of blood outside. “They were hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons but the money was safe,” Gulati said in his complaint. Based on his complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station. Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, DCP (East) Virender Vij, ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan inspected the crime spot. A forensic lab team and a dog squad were pressed into service. Police said they suspect the involvement of a former employee of the pump, who had nurtured a rivalry against the manager Pushpendra. “Our crime teams are on the job and they are investigating the case from all angles. We hope the picture will be cleared soon,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

