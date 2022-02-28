Left Menu

Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:58 IST
Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the international community's demands to halt Russia's offensive in Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron's office said.

Macron also urged Putin to stop all strikes on civilians in Ukraine, preserve the civilian infrastructure and provide safe access to key roads, especially south of Kyiv, Macron's office said.

"President Putin confirmed his willingness to commit on these three points," the Elysee palace said, adding that Macron and Putin also agreed to stay in contact over coming days.

