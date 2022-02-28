Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the international community's demands to halt Russia's offensive in Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron's office said.
Macron also urged Putin to stop all strikes on civilians in Ukraine, preserve the civilian infrastructure and provide safe access to key roads, especially south of Kyiv, Macron's office said.
"President Putin confirmed his willingness to commit on these three points," the Elysee palace said, adding that Macron and Putin also agreed to stay in contact over coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Elysee
- Ukraine
- French
- Russia
- Emmanuel Macron
- Kyiv
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official