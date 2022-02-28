BJP man attacked in Dombivali
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A BJP functionary was attacked by two unidentified persons on Monday morning in Dombivali in Thane district, police said.
A case has been registered in connection with the attack on Manoj Katke and efforts were on to nab the accused, a Ram Nagar police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Dombivali
- Manoj Katke
- Ram Nagar
Advertisement