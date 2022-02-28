Gurugram: Six held in robbery case
Police here nabbed six people, who had allegedly robbed goods and shuttering items from a company office in Sector 81 after holding two security guards hostage at gunpoint. Police said the stolen items, weapons and the vehicle used in the crime will be recovered soon. The stolen items, weapons and the vehicle will be recovered soon, added the ACP.
- Country:
- India
Police here nabbed six people, who had allegedly robbed goods and shuttering items from a company office in Sector 81 after holding two security guards hostage at gunpoint. Police said the stolen items, weapons and the vehicle used in the crime will be recovered soon. ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the accused had barged into the office of GLS Infracon. They held two security guards hostage and fled after committing the crime, he said. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station on February 25. The arrested have been identified as Dharmender, alias Dharmu; Harendra; Sumit, alias Govind; Nakul, residents of Charkhi Dadri district; Vikas, alias Popat, of Bhiwani district, and Amit, alias Bhanja, native of Mahendragarh. ''We are questioning the accused. The stolen items, weapons and the vehicle will be recovered soon,'' added the ACP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahendragarh
- Sumit
- Bhanja
- Harendra
- Dharmu
- Vikas
- Amit
- Dharmender
- Charkhi Dadri district
- Popat
- Nakul
ALSO READ
Punjab polls: Amit Shah offers prayers at Valmiki Temple, Durgiana Temple in Amritsar
Punjab: Amit Shah offers prayers at Golden Temple
Assembly polls: BJP resolves to create 'new Punjab' based on 11 pillars, says Amit Shah
Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Home Minister Amit Shah
Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Home Minister Amit Shah