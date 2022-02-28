Man shot at, injured in Virar in Palghar

A 49-year-old man from Virar in Palghar district was shot at and injured on Monday evening, a police official said.

Asaram Rathod was rushed to a hospital in Barafpada locality and is currently out of danger, he added.

He said efforts were on to nab the culprits.

