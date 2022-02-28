Left Menu

Telangana: Woman alleges rape by driver in private bus

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:11 IST
Telangana: Woman alleges rape by driver in private bus
  • India

A 29-year-old woman has alleged that the driver of a private bus raped her in a moving bus at knife-point, police said on Monday.

The woman, in a complaint lodged at Kukatpally police station here last week, stated that she boarded the private bus to Bhimavaram on the night of Feburary 23.

Two hours into the journey, the accused driver asked the second driver of the bus to take to the wheel. The accused then went to the woman and requested to share her sleeper seat with him to which she agreed.

However, the accused later threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her, the woman said in the complaint that she filed after coming back to Hyderabad, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under other relevant Indian Penal Code sections was registered against the driver and he was arrested, a police official said.

