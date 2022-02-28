Mumbai court grants bail to insurance company surveyor in bribery case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to an insurance company surveyor in a bribery case.

Kaushal Kishore was arrested last week after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in return for not giving a negative report on the complainant's insurance claim.

Kishore was granted bail by Special Judge V C Barde.

In his bail plea, filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, the accused claimed he was falsely implicated in the case and had been arrested on the basis of surmises and conjectures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)