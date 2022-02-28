Court should be cautious to ensure frivolous claims are not masqueraded as genuine: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said the courts should be “cautious” while examining bonfides of PIL petitioners to ensure that frivolous or private interests are not “masqueraded” as genuine claims and set aside a Bombay High Court verdict in a PIL related to a six-decade-old property dispute between the state and a private party.

The top court was critical of the 2010 verdict of the high court in a PIL by which it had restored an ex-parte order of March 17, 1998, of the Maharashtra Revenue minister that the “private land” belonged to the state.

The state revenue minister, in an ex-parte order, had reversed the earlier 1995 order of the ministry which had held that one Gonsalves family was the owner of over five acres of land based on the 1894 Deed of Exchange.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli referred to several verdicts on the subject of PILs and its scope and said, “the petitioners had no reason to file a public interest litigation when the subject matter was evidently a title claim between a private party and the state.” “Given the ...facts and circumstances, we do not find it appropriate for the High Court to have allowed respondent nos. 1 and 2 (PIL petitioners) to have agitated issues concerning title and ownership in public interest litigation. The conduct and history of the respondent nos. 1 and 2 are also not inspiring for continuing this unnecessary litigation.

“In this light, we hold that institution of the public interest litigation was nothing more than an abuse of the process which cannot be allowed in the facts and circumstance so narrated,” the CJI, writing the 29-page judgement, said.

The verdict said though the jurisprudence on PIL has matured, sometimes, claims filed are “immature” and thousands of frivolous petitions are filed, burdening the docket of both this court and the High Courts.

“In our view, PIL litigation has had a beneficial effect on the Indian jurisprudence and has alleviated the conditions of the citizens in general. For those at the receiving end of the Court’s directions, we can only advise ‘C’est la vie’ (that's how things happen),” it said.

“One of the measures this Court can adopt to ensure that frivolous or private interests are not masqueraded as genuine claims is to be cautious when examining locus standi,” it said.

The PIL, being a summary jurisdiction, has limited powers to examine the bonafide of parties and usually, the court should take a prima facie view on the bonafide of the party based on pleadings, it said.

If the court concludes that the litigation was initiated under the shadow of reasonable suspicion, then it may decline to entertain the claims on merits, it said, adding, “In these cases, the courts have multiple options – such as dismissing the PIL or appointing an amicus curiae, if the cause espoused in the case requires the immediate attention...”.

The judgement dealt in detail with the long legal history of the land dispute.

The dispute regarding the title of the land had started between one Gonsalves family and the state government and later one Esteem Properties Pvt. Ltd became “successor­ in ­interest to the Gonsalves family”.

The Gonsalves family and the firm were opposing the state’s decision to declare the property to be state property. However, the state later conceded that the parcel of land did not belong to it and was rather a private property.

The PIL was filed against the state’s decision to allegedly concede its land. The High Court allowed the PIL leading to the appeal in the apex court.

