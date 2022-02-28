J-K DCs asked to expedite process of operationalisation of Eklavya Model schools

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor's adviser Farooq Khan on Monday asked deputy commissioners to expedite the process of operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) before April.

He said the government is committed to provide state-of-the-art facilities for tribal children through the EMRS wherein the best teaching staff and infrastructure would be available for these children residing in remote areas.

Khan made the remarks while chairing a meeting to consider and give approval for the establishment of new EMRS and the operationalisation of approved ones.

Senior officers of various departments including, Tribal Affairs Secretary Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary and deputy commissioners of both divisions of Kashmir and Jammu, attended the meeting, an official spokesperson said.

The deputy commissioners gave suggestions with respect to the EMRS to be submitted for recommendation to the government of India in two phases (10 in phase-I and eight in phase-II).

Khan asked the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of operationalisation of EMRS before April, so that the facilities would be dedicated to the people in set time.

He also asked them to identify suitable chunks of land in districts for EMRS with easy access and scope for future expansions.

