Russian court rejects Google appeal against 7.2 bln rouble fine - Ifax

A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by Alphabet Inc's Google and upheld a 7.2 billion rouble ($73.39 million) fine over its failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the Interfax news agency cited the court as saying.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 98.1000 roubles)

