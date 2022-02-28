Russian court rejects Google appeal against 7.2 bln rouble fine - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:18 IST
A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by Alphabet Inc's Google and upheld a 7.2 billion rouble ($73.39 million) fine over its failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the Interfax news agency cited the court as saying.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 98.1000 roubles)
