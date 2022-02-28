Arab League calls for diplomacy over Ukraine

The Arab League has voiced concerns about the war in Ukraine, but it refrained from demanding an end to the Russian invasion. The pan-Arab organisation says in a communique Monday it supports all ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis “through dialogue and diplomacy.” The communique comes after a meeting of representatives of the 22-member Arab League in Cairo.

The communique didn't mention Russia, which has close ties with regional powers like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Most governments in the Arab regions have avoided criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The UAE, which holds a temporary seat at the UN Security Council, has joined China and India in abstaining during a vote on a US resolution condemning the invasion.

