Putin bans forex transfers to outside Russia from March 1
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ban on foreign exchange loans and transfers by Russian residents to outside of Russia from March 1, the Kremlin said on Monday, in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.
Putin also signed into a law an order for exporting companies to sell 80% of their forex revenues received from Jan 1, 2022, on the market. (Moscow Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)
