UK bans Russian ships from docking in its ports
Britain said on Monday it had told its ports not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned or controlled vessels before new legislation comes into effect.
"The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a letter to all UK ports.
