Law and order situation in Kerala disrupted, claims LoP after Congress MLA's car vandalised

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Monday claimed that law and order in the state has been disrupted and demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home Department after the car of a Congress MLA was vandalised.

Satheesan said that such ''isolated incidents'' are occurring every day in the state and in the latest one the personal car of Kovalam MLA Vincent M was badly damaged by a person who is an accused in several criminal cases.

According to an official of Balaramapuram police station, within whose jurisdictional limits the incident occurred, the accused on being questioned said that he damaged the MLA's vehicle as the latter did not do anything on several issues he had raised.

On Monday morning, the accused came in a bike and smashed all the windows of the car and thereafter, walked into the MLA's house, police said.

By then locals had gathered there and they stopped him from doing anything till the police arrived and arrested him, the official said.

In the wake of the incident, Satheesan, in a release, said that such ''isolated incidents'' were being repeated and referred to a recent killing of a hotel receptionist who was hacked to death in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram.

He also pointed out another incident in Malappuram where a mentally challenged girl was brutally raped in front of her paralysed mother allegedly by a man with criminal antecedents.

Satheesan alleged that neither the government nor its Home department was taking any steps to bring such anti-social elements before the law.

He further said that when the opposition UDF tried to initiate a discussion in the Assembly on the issue, the CM shot it down saying there was no problem with the law and order situation in the state.

The LoP alleged that the ruling party's leaders were supporting gangs and other anti-social elements in the state and as a result police were unable to crack down on them.

He further alleged that the CM has failed to protect lives and property of the people and therefore, he should not continue heading the Home department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)