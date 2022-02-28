Left Menu

Six held for kidnapping delivery boy

28-02-2022
The Gurugram police rescued a delivery boy of a food delivery platform from Rajasthan and nabbed six men, who allegedly kidnapped him for revenge. According to an FIR registered on Sunday at the Sector 65 police station, Pintu Lal Meena was thrashed by some men at his rented accommodation in Umarpur Nangli village on Saturday afternoon over a monetary issue.

In the early hours on Sunday, some masked men came there, according to the complaint. They thrashed Meena again and took him away on a bike, the complaint said.

Later, police got information from their Alwar counterparts that the accused have been detained in Rajasthan’s Mandawar area with their car.

A police team reached there and took all six accused in custody while rescuing Pintu Lal Meena. The accused had initially used three bikes to reach Sohna and later arrange a car to take the victim to Rajasthan. The car and bikes were also recovered by police. The accused have been identified as Lokesh, Suman Kumar Yogi of district Dausa, Chhotu, Devi Ram, Rinku and Dharmendra, natives of Alwar in Rajasthan.

