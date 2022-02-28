Ukrainian president signs formal request to join the European Union
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.
Zelenskiy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister
Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks
Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount