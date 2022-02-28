Left Menu

Italy pledges arms for Ukraine, help for refugees

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:57 IST
Italy pledges arms for Ukraine, help for refugees
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government said on Monday it would provide Ukraine with weapons and offered help to its refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

A decree adopted by the cabinet pledged "military vehicles, material and equipment for the Ukrainian government". The decision must be approved by parliament before it can come into force.

The decree also adopted a state of emergency until the end of this year to help with Ukrainian refugees and contained measures aimed at reducing Italy's reliance on gas to fire its power stations, if this should prove necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022