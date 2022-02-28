Two dead as truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Rahadi area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as Dhanpal Shende and Vinod Khobragade, a Mauda police station official said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)