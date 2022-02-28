Two dead as truck hits motorcycle in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:01 IST
Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Rahadi area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and the deceased have been identified as Dhanpal Shende and Vinod Khobragade, a Mauda police station official said.
A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
