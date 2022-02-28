Delhi gurdwara committee holds 'Akhand Path' for safe return of Indians from Ukraine

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday began an 'Akhand Path' (uninterrupted recitation of the holy scripture) at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara for safe return of Indians stranded in Ukraine and global peace.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka issued a statement here saying it is a tough time for humanity amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

''Indians stranded in Ukraine are going through different problems. Their food has ended and they are compelled to sleep empty stomach… We pray before the Akal Purakh that this war ends soon and Indians stranded there return home,'' Kalka said in the statement.

The DSGMC also praised the efforts of the Indian government in bringing back people of the country stranded in Ukraine in such adverse conditions.

