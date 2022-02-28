Left Menu

Six convicted in gang rape case

A court here on Monday convicted six persons in a 2019 gang rape case here.The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rashmi Sharma Ludhiana will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 4, said a statement here. They called some more people there and raped her.

PTI | Jagraon | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:14 IST
Six convicted in gang rape case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday convicted six persons in a 2019 gang rape case here.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rashmi Sharma Ludhiana will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 4, said a statement here. Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Patil Ketan Baliram said on February 9, 2019, a woman had reported to police that she was travelling with her friend in his car from Ludhiana toward Issewal village, when three youngsters started following them near the Changna canal bridge. They forced the car to stop by smashing its windowpane with a brick and took the victim to a vacant plot. They called some more people there and raped her. Police arrested all the six accused within three days of the incident. Police completed the investigation in 40 days, said the SSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022