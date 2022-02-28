Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
Finland will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Monday.
The shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 70,000 food packages, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen added.
