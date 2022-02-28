Massive crackdown on drug peddling in J-K's Srinagar; 69 arrested

Authorities in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday intensified raids at the drug peddling and drug abuse hotspots under ‘Mission Wapsi’ and arrested 69 drug peddlers while booking 21 people under the stringent Public Safety Act. In a massive crackdown, the Srinagar district administration conducted raids across the city to break the supply chain of drugs in the district, an official spokesman said, adding a large quantity of narcotics and cash generated due to its sale were seized.

He said the anti-drugs operation was monitored by Srinagar district magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad and senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal.

“The raids were carried out at more than a dozen locations in all the tehsils of the district during which 21 drug peddlers were arrested and booked under Public Safety Act, while 69 drug peddlers found in substance abuse on the spot were also detained under various provisions of the CrPc,” the spokesman said.

Speaking about ‘Mission Wapsi’, district magistrate Asad said the administration will continue its fight against drug peddling and ensure that Srinagar is freed from the menace.

In view of rehabilitating the people affected due to substance abuse, he said the district administration will provide all possible support in helping them settle in their careers and will also extend the benefits of various employment generation programmes of the government.

SSP Balwal said the operation against drug peddling and consumption will continue. PTI MIJ CJ CJ

