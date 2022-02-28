Left Menu

Massive crackdown on drug peddling in J-K's Srinagar; 69 arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:18 IST
Massive crackdown on drug peddling in J-K's Srinagar; 69 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday intensified raids at the drug peddling and drug abuse hotspots under ‘Mission Wapsi’ and arrested 69 drug peddlers while booking 21 people under the stringent Public Safety Act. In a massive crackdown, the Srinagar district administration conducted raids across the city to break the supply chain of drugs in the district, an official spokesman said, adding a large quantity of narcotics and cash generated due to its sale were seized.

He said the anti-drugs operation was monitored by Srinagar district magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad and senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal.

“The raids were carried out at more than a dozen locations in all the tehsils of the district during which 21 drug peddlers were arrested and booked under Public Safety Act, while 69 drug peddlers found in substance abuse on the spot were also detained under various provisions of the CrPc,” the spokesman said.

Speaking about ‘Mission Wapsi’, district magistrate Asad said the administration will continue its fight against drug peddling and ensure that Srinagar is freed from the menace.

In view of rehabilitating the people affected due to substance abuse, he said the district administration will provide all possible support in helping them settle in their careers and will also extend the benefits of various employment generation programmes of the government.

SSP Balwal said the operation against drug peddling and consumption will continue. PTI MIJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022