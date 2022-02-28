Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts

The excise commissioner of Delhi on Monday directed liquor shops in the city to stop offering discounts and rebates on alcohol brands following reports of overcrowding outside vends and the existing threat of COVID-19.

The department, in an order, directed licensees to stop giving concessions, rebates or discounts, and warned of action against shops offering them.

With liquor shops giving discounts and offers like 'buy one get one free', crowds were seen thronging the vends. Some law-and-order issue was also reported and police were called to control the mob.

In Jagatpuri, where a liquor store denied discount, the people had recently resorted to throwing stones, broke glass panes of the shop and injured the staffers there.

''It has been brought to the notice of the excise department that as a result of discounts being offered by the licensees through their retail vends, instances were reported of large crowds gathering outside the liquor stores leading to law-and-order problems and causing inconvenience to locals,'' the order by the excise commissioner stated.

As a result of liquor stores slashing prices on different brands of alcohol by up to 40 per cent, many people started purchasing and hoarding large quantities fearing the schemes may be withdrawn after the end of the current financial year.

The Excise department has also learnt that the schemes and discounts offered at the liquor shops were leading to ''unhealthy'' market practices, stated the order.

The Covid pandemic is not over yet and the danger of infection persists, the order said, adding huge crowds are likely to aggravate the situation in Delhi.

''Commissioner Excise hereby orders that all L7Z licensees shall neither give concession, rebate or discount on the maximum retail price of liquor and hereby directs all L7Z licensees to strictly abide by Rule 54(3) of Delhi Excise Rules 2010. ''If any such instance of discount/rebate/ concession is brought to the knowledge of the undersigned, action as per Rules and Act as well as penal action as per tender document will be taken against defaulting licensees,'' read the order.

The intent of the government in allowing discounts by retailers was to promote consumer choice and healthy competition and determination of price by market forces, it said. ''The discounting of this nature was not the objective of the government while permitting the discounts in the new excise regime. The licensees are seen indulging in various promotional activities through social media and banners, hoardings outside the stores which is a non-permissible activity under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.'' Delhi Government approved the Excise Policy 2021-22 along with the terms and conditions for the grant of various categories of licences last year. The policy came into effect on November 17, 2021.

According to the tender document issued by Excise Department for granting 849 retail liquor licences, the licensees are free to give rebate/discount/concession on the maximum retail price of liquor fixed by the Excise Commissioner.

The order said that as per clause 15.2 of the tender document, the Department Of Excise may, in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in the tender document floated last year.

